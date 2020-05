Gold prices in India opened higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday on increased safe-haven demand amid concerns over an extension of nationwide lockdown.

At 9:05 am, gold futures for June delivery rose 0.26 percent to Rs 45,900 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 45,781 and opening price of Rs 45,878 on the MCX.

In the global market, gold prices firmed as a stronger dollar countered fears of a new wave of coronavirus infections in many countries.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,695.75 per ounce. US gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,695.40.

Meanwhile, silver futures traded 0.23 percent higher at Rs 43,328 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 43,252 as compared to the previous close of Rs 43,230 per kg.