Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday on dampened risk appetite amid rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

At 10:15 am, gold futures for June delivery rose 0.27 percent to Rs 45,493 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 45,371 and opening price of Rs 45,430 on the MCX.

International gold prices rose on Thursday after a 1 percent drop in the previous session as grim US economic data underscored the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, while investors awaited the weekly jobless claims report from the world's largest economy.

Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,691.98 per ounce by 0043 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.4 percent $1,695.60.

Meanwhile, silver futures traded 0.27 percent higher at Rs 41,960 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 41,840 as compared to the previous close of Rs 41,845 per kg.