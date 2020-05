Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday in line with international spot prices on dampening US and China trade relations and hopes of more policy stimulus in the US resulting in higher investment demand. Fears of the second wave of coronavirus infections also supported safe-haven buying, analysts said.

At 11:50 am, gold futures for June delivery fell 1.19 percent to Rs 44,685 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 46,654 and opening price of Rs 46,711 on the MCX.

After trading rangebound in the previous week, gold prices are set to rally towards their all-time high near and may see levels of $1,800 on the comex, analysts added.

“Gold prices consolidated and traded rangebound. Global uncertainties, renewed interest in gold ETFs and bleak macro economic condition paves way for the gold to rise towards all-time high levels,” said Amit Sajeja, AVP Research - Commodities & Currencies at Motilal Oswal.

In the global market, gold price rose on Friday on concerns over worsening US-China relations amid worries of slower than expected recovery from coronavirus-induced economic slump.

Spot gold gained 0.2 percent to $1,732.01 per ounce by 0349 GMT, having hit its highest since April 23 at $1,735.96 on Thursday. US gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,742.60.

According to a Reuters report, the US President Donald Trump is open to negotiations on another possible stimulus bill amid the pandemic, but not the one put forward by House of Representatives Democrats.

Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures as it is often seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, it said.

“High liquidity, investment demand and rising investment flows are supporting the yellow metal prices,” Sajeja added.

Sajeja expects gold prices to rise to $1,745 per ounce intraday and may rally towards $1,800 level in near term in the international market.

“On MCX, buying in gold is recommended with a target of Rs 47,200-47,300 per 10 grams for intraday,” Sajeja added.

Meanwhile, silver futures surged 2.59 percent or by Rs 1,145.00 to Rs 45,280 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 44,499 as compared to the previous close of Rs 44,135 per kg.