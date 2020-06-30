Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises; may face resistance at Rs 48,650 per 10 grams level

Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday following a positive trend in the international spot prices as rising coronavirus infection cases across the globe kept the safe-have appeal intact for the yellow metal, analysts said.

At1 2:30 pm, gold futures for August delivery rose 0.28 percent to Rs 48,381 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 48,244 and opening price of Rs 48,270 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.56 percent higher at Rs 49,255 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 49,100 as compared to the previous close of Rs 48,983 per kg.

However, positive economic data from the United States and stronger dollar limited gains in the yellow metal.

“The gold prices rose on safe-haven demand amid rising coronavirus cases. However, the upside seems to be restricted due to the strength in the dollar,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

Globally, gold held close to a near eight-year peak on Tuesday, en route to its best quarter in more than four years, as worries over rising cases of the novel coronavirus and its economic fallout boosted safe-haven demand, Reuters reported.

Spot gold was steady at $1,771.30 per ounce by 0306 GMT, just $7.76 shy of a near eight-year high of $1,779.06 hit last week. US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $1,783.80.

Bullion, with more than 12 percent gains this quarter, is on track for its best quarter since end-March 2016, and is also headed for a third straight monthly gain, the Reuters report added.

Analysts are of the view that a major rally in gold may only be seen if the prices breach $1,800 level in the international market.

“On the lower side, support is placed at $1,760 levels,” Kedia said.

Meanwhile, strength in the Indian rupee against the US dollar amid buying in the domestic equity market capped gains in the yellow metal.

“On MCX, gold may face resistance at Rs 48,650 level while support is placed at Rs 48,000 level,” Kedia added.