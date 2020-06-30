Commodities Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises; may face resistance at Rs 48,650 per 10 grams level Updated : June 30, 2020 12:37 PM IST Positive economic data from the United States and stronger dollar limited gains in the yellow metal. Bullion, with more than 12 percent gains this quarter, is on track for its best quarter since end-March 2016, and is also headed for a third straight monthly gain. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply