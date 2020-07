Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday tracking gains in international spot prices and weakness in domestic currency, analysts said.

At 12:05 pm, gold futures for August delivery rose 0.24 percent to Rs 48,340 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 48,225 and opening price of Rs 48,210 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.11 percent lower at Rs 49,735 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 49,621 as compared to the previous close of Rs 49,790 per kg.

“Gold prices are expected to trade rangebound, however, the outlook still remains bullish amid rising coronavirus cases. Weakness in rupee also supported the yellow metal prices,” said Jigar Trivedi, Fundamental Research Analyst at Anand Rathi.

International gold prices held steady near an eight-year high as investors weighed a spike in COVID-19 cases around the world against a survey showing a rebound in US services industry activity and expectations of a revival in China's economy, Reuters reported.

Spot gold was almost unchanged at $1,784.06 per ounce, just $4.90 shy of a near eight-year high hit last week. US gold futures edged 0.1 percent higher to $1,794.30.

Analysts believe comex gold may face strong resistance at $1,790-1,800 levels.

Meanwhile, Indian rupee slipped to trade near day's low point at 74.88 per dollar, amid selling in the domestic equity market. Lower rupee against the US dollar is supportive of gold prices.

“On MCX, resistance for gold is placed at Rs 48,550 level while support is seen at Rs 48,200 level,” Trivedi added.