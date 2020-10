Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday following gains in international spot prices on a weak US dollar and as rising COVID-19 cases globally dampened investors’ risk appetite, analysts said.

At 11:50 am, gold futures for December delivery rose 0.23 percent to Rs 51,046 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 50,930 and opening price of Rs 51,065 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.84 percent higher at Rs 62,424 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 62,341 as compared to the previous close of Rs 61,906 per kg.

“Gold prices are stuck in a range. Rising COVID-19 cases is supporting the yellow metal prices. However, it is unlikely to show a major upmove. Investors can sell gold on a rally for today,” said Amit Sajeja, AVP Research - Commodities & Currencies, Motilal Oswal.

Also supporting gold, the US dollar dipped 0.1 percent against a basket of currencies and weakness in equity markets globally.

International gold prices rose on Tuesday after a fresh wave of coronavirus infections raised concerns over a global economic recovery and bolstered the precious metal's safe-haven appeal, Reuters reported.

Spot gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,908.02 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,911.20.

“On MCX, resistance for gold is placed at Rs 51,250 level while support is seen at Rs 50,700. Silver may face resistance Rs 62,900 level and support at Rs 61,400 level,” Sajeja added.