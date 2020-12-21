Commodities Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 50,800 level; Silver rallies over 4% Updated : December 21, 2020 10:57 AM IST US congressional leaders reached an agreement on a $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package on Sunday, with votes likely on Monday. US gold futures gained 0.7 percent to $1,902.70. Gold prices may test the $1,910 per ounce level soon, analysts said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.