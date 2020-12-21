  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities
Commodities

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 50,800 level; Silver rallies over 4%

Updated : December 21, 2020 10:57 AM IST

US congressional leaders reached an agreement on a $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package on Sunday, with votes likely on Monday.
US gold futures gained 0.7 percent to $1,902.70.
Gold prices may test the $1,910 per ounce level soon, analysts said.
Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 50,800 level; Silver rallies over 4%

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally over 1.05 crore; active cases at 3.03 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally over 1.05 crore; active cases at 3.03 lakh

These 8 Sensex companies' valuation zoom Rs 1.25 lakh crore; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

These 8 Sensex companies' valuation zoom Rs 1.25 lakh crore; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

IDBI Bank raises Rs 1,435 crore from 44 investors

IDBI Bank raises Rs 1,435 crore from 44 investors

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement