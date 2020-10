Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday following gains in international spot prices on rising COVID-19 cases globally and uncertainty over US elections, analysts said.

At 11:15 am, gold futures for December delivery rose 0.31 percent to Rs 50,437 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 50,282 and opening price of Rs 50,465 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.11 percent higher at Rs 60,236 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 60,557 as compared to the previous close of Rs 60,172 per kg.

“Uncertainty over US elections and increase in pandemic cases is supporting safe-haven demand of gold. However, with a firm dollar index, the outlook for gold remains weak,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

International gold prices rose on Friday, as the dollar retreated, supported by worries of soaring coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe as well as uncertainty over the upcoming US presidential election, Reuters reported.

Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,875.76 per ounce, but was on track for a third straight month of declines. US gold futures were up 0.5 percent at $1,877.

The dollar index fell 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies, making bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.

“Sell on rally strategy should be applied for gold. On MCX, gold prices may rise to Rs 50,700 level. Resistance is seen at Rs 51,000 and support is placed at Rs 50,100 level. Silver may face resistance at Rs 62,000 and support is seen at Rs 58,500 level,” Kedia added.