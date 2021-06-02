Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 49,500 per 10 grams; experts suggest buy on dips Updated : June 02, 2021 11:34:32 IST US gold futures eased 0.4 percent to $1,898.30 per ounce. The US 10-year Treasury yield held firm above 1.6 percent after hitting a more than one-week high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing gold. Published : June 02, 2021 11:32 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply