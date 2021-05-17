  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 48,000 per 10 grams; silver jumps over 1%

Updated : May 17, 2021 11:51:30 IST

US gold futures jumped 0.9 percent to $1,854.10.
Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields slipped to their lowest in nearly a week, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.
Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 48,000 per 10 grams; silver jumps over 1%
Published : May 17, 2021 11:51 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 48,000 per 10 grams; silver jumps over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 48,000 per 10 grams; silver jumps over 1%

COVID-19 update: Mumbai adds 1,544 cases; Delhi sees 6,456 new cases

COVID-19 update: Mumbai adds 1,544 cases; Delhi sees 6,456 new cases

India's COVID-19 daily tally below 3 lakh for 1st time since April 21; active cases fall by 1 lakh

India's COVID-19 daily tally below 3 lakh for 1st time since April 21; active cases fall by 1 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement