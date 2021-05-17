Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 48,000 per 10 grams; silver jumps over 1%

Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday as the international spot prices rallied near three-month high levels amid lower US Treasury yields, analysts said. Silver prices also jumped over 1 percent.

At 11:10 am, gold futures for June delivery rose 0.78 percent to Rs 48,047 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,676 and opening price of Rs 47,989 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 1.47 percent, or Rs 1,043, higher at Rs 72,128 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 71,900 as compared to the previous close of Rs 71,085 per kg.

“Gold price today opened with gap-up trading with strong positivity to surpass Rs 48,000 level now, which supports the continuation of bullish overview efficiently, and the way is open to head towards our next target at Rs 48,180 and if prices break and hold same we can see prices going towards Rs 48,550. The view remains valid as long as prices are trading above Rs 47,780,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.

International gold prices rose on Monday to their highest level in more than three months, as a dip in US Treasury yields and worries over surging COVID-19 cases in some Asian countries boosted demand for the safe-haven metal, said Reuters report.

Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,853.50 per ounce, hitting its highest since February 10. US gold futures jumped 0.9 percent to $1,854.10.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields slipped to their lowest in nearly a week, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Meanwhile, India’s gold import zoomed to $6.3 billion for the month of April due to a surge in domestic demand, according to the Commerce Ministry data. Gold import stood at USD 2.83 million (Rs 21.61 crore) in April 2020.

Silver imports during the month, however, dipped by 88.53 per cent to about USD 11.9 million, the data showed.

