Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday following a positive momentum in the international spot prices on a weak US dollar.

At 10:40 am, gold futures for April delivery rose 0.25 percent to Rs 48,070 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,948 and opening price of Rs 48,000 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.25 percent higher at Rs 69,871 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 69,940 as compared to the previous close of Rs 69,696 per kg.

“The gold prices gained after the US dollar weakened. US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill is expected to pass through Congress. The hopes of the stimulus package is also supporting the yellow metal prices,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

International gold rose on Wednesday, hovering near a one-week peak hit in the previous session, as a weaker dollar and rising hopes of a U.S. stimulus elevated bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation.

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,842.41 per ounce. Prices hit their highest since February 2 at $1,848.40 in the previous session. US gold futures gained 0.3 percent to $1,843.50.

The dollar fell to a near two-week low against rivals, making gold more affordable.

“Meanwhile, investors now await Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech before a virtual Economic Club of New York event later today,” Kedia added.

The trend in gold and silver prices looks positive in the morning session, however, prices may remain volatile in the evening session, he added.

“On MCX, gold may face resistance at Rs 48,380 level and support at Rs 47,550 level. Silver may face resistance at Rs 71,200 level and support at Rs 67,800 level,” Kedia said.