Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 47,000 per 10 grams; experts suggest buy on dips

Gold prices in India rose above Rs 47,000 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday while silver price also rose over half a percent.

At 11:00 am, gold futures for August delivery rose 0.33 percent to Rs 47,081 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 46,925 and the opening price of Rs 46,965 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.62 percent higher at Rs 68,292 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 68,014 as compared to the previous close of Rs 67,873 per kg.

“Gold on MCX is trading in a tight range where skilled traders are making money on both sides. Sideways consolidation is likely to continue until it closing above Rs 47,500 levels,” said Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisor.

International gold prices slipped to a one-week low on Monday, weighed down by a bounce in the dollar and mixed signals from the US Federal Reserve on monetary policy tightening despite tame inflation data, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $1,777.03 per ounce, after hitting its lowest since June 21 at $1,770.36 earlier in the session. US gold futures shed 0.2 percent to $1,774.80.

“The confusion over the FOMC hawkish message followed by Powell’s dovish testimony has created uncertainty which is keeping gold below the $1,800 an ounce. Currently, the momentum indicators are turning up, and a base appears to have been formed around $1,773. A move above $1,800 is needed to confirm the bottom and get some excitement back into space,” Matta said.

“Gold and silver both are trading at oversold zone. Momentum indicator RSI is also creating positive divergence on 4 hourly chart. So traders are advised to create a long position in gold and silver near support levels and traders should also focus on important technical levels for the day,” said Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodities.

August Gold: Support 1 – Rs 46,700, Support 2 – Rs 46,500; Resistance 1 – Rs 47,150, Resistance 2 – Rs 47,450.

July Silver: Support 1 – Rs 67,400, Support 2 – Rs 66,800; Resistance 1 – Rs 68,200, Resistance 2 – Rs 68,850.

