Gold prices in India opened higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday on safe-haven demand amid the extension of nationwide lockdown.

At 9:05 am, gold futures for June delivery rose 0.72 percent to Rs 46,620 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 46,286 and opening price of Rs 46,445 on the MCX.

Gold prices fell on Wednesday as investors locked in profits after the metal rallied to a more than seven-year high in the previous session, but fears of a global recession due to the coronavirus pandemic limited losses.

Spot gold was trading down at 0.4 percent to $1,720.90 per ounce by 0246 GMT while US gold futures fell 1.1 percent to $1,749.90.

Meanwhile, silver futures traded 1.38 percent higher at Rs 46,360 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 44,432 as compared to the previous close of Rs 43,756 per kg.