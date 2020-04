Gold prices in India opened higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday amid rising safe-haven demand.

At 9:05 am, gold futures for June delivery rose 0.85 percent to Rs 45,680 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 45,294 and opening price of Rs 45,800 on the MCX.

In gobal market, gold edged down on Monday as investors booked profits after prices hit a one-month high last week, while worries over a coronavirus-driven steeper global economic downturn and the US Federal Reserve's stimulus measures limited bullion's losses.

Spot gold slipped 0.4 percent to $1,681.49 per ounce by 0239 GMT. US gold futures fell 1.4 percent to $1,728.40.

Meanwhile, silver futures traded 0.48 percent lower at Rs 43,712 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 43,587 as compared to the previous close of Rs 43,502 per kg.