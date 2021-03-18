Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 45,200 per 10 grams on US Fed stance; Silver rallies over 1% Updated : March 18, 2021 11:15 AM IST US gold futures jumped 1.3 percent to $1,749. US Treasuries yields on the longer end of the curve remained elevated, while yields on shorter-term debt fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve’s views. Published : March 18, 2021 11:15 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply