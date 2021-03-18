Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 45,200 per 10 grams on US Fed stance; Silver rallies over 1%

Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday tracking gains in the international spot prices as the dollar weakened after the US Federal Reserve kept the interest rates unchanged.

At 11:05 am, gold futures for April delivery jumped 0.96 percent to Rs 45,272 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 44,840 and opening price of Rs 44,892 on the MCX. Silver May futures traded 1.58 percent higher at Rs 68,291 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 67,260 as compared to the previous close of Rs 67,227 per kg.

“The gold prices rose after the dollar weakened. US Fed pledging to keep benchmark rates near-zero through at least 2023 supported the precious metal prices,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory.

International gold prices rose to a more than two-week high on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve reaffirmed its stance to keep interest rate near zero until 2023, although the safe-haven metal’s gains were capped by its forecast of a strong economic rebound, a Reuters report said.

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,749.57 per ounce, having touched its highest since March 1 at $1,755.25. US gold futures jumped 1.3 percent to $1,749.

The US central bank said on Wednesday that the economy is on track for its fastest expansion in nearly 40 years, but its policymakers pledged to keep their foot on the gas despite an expected surge in inflation.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar. The dollar index dropped 0.5 percent to 91.405, making the greenback-denominated metal cheaper for non-US investors, the report added.

US Treasuries yields on the longer end of the curve remained elevated, while yields on shorter-term debt fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve’s views.

“The trend in gold prices above $1,750 per ounce looks strong. The bias remains positive from here,” Kedia said.

According to him, on MCX, gold may face resistance at Rs 45,560 level and support is placed at Rs 44,900 level. Resistance for silver is placed at Rs 69,560 level and support is seen at Rs 67,400 level, Kedia added.

Here are gold rates across major cities:

Here are silver rates across major cities: