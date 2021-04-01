Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 45,100 per 10 grams; Silver trades flat

Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday tracking gains in international spot prices amid a weak dollar.

At 11:20 am, gold futures for June delivery rose 0.39 percent to Rs 45,112 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 44,935 and opening price of Rs 44,911 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.03 percent lower at Rs 63,798 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 63,614 as compared to the previous close of Rs 63,814 per kg.

“The gold prices reclaimed Rs 45,000 level as investors opted short-covering. A weaker US dollar and quarter-end portfolio rebalancing flows supported the yellow metal,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday outlined a USD 2.3 trillion plan to re-engineer the nation’s infrastructure over the next eight years. The stimulus measures is expected to cause higher inflation and gold is often considered as a hedge against inflation.

On the domestic front, recent weakness in the Indian rupee also supported the gold prices, Kedia added.

Meanwhile, international gold bounced back on Thursday from a three-week low hit in the previous session, as the US dollar and Treasury yields eased, while President Joe Biden's $2 trillion-plus jobs plan further supported the metal’s appeal as a hedge against inflation, a Reuters report said.

Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,713.31 per ounce, after touching its lowest since March 8 at $1,677.61 on Wednesday. US gold futures were down 0.1 percent to $1,713.80 per ounce.

The dollar index pulled back after hitting a five-month high on Wednesday, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

“On MCX, gold June futures may face resistance at Rs 45,380 and support at Rs 44,700. Silver may find support at Rs 63,100 and resistance at Rs 64,200 level,” Kedia said.

Here are gold rates across major cities:

Here are silver rates across major cities: