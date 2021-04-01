Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 45,100 per 10 grams; Silver trades flat Updated : April 01, 2021 11:25 AM IST US gold futures were down 0.1 percent to $1,713.80 per ounce. The dollar index pulled back after hitting a five-month high on Wednesday, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies. Published : April 01, 2021 11:25 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply