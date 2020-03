Gold prices in India opened higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday following gains in international bullion prices after the US Federal Reserve announced measures to support the economy.

At 9:05 am, gold futures for April delivery gained 1.02 percent to Rs 41,582 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 41,163 and opening price of Rs 42,184 on the MCX.

In global markets, gold prices rose on Tuesday, following a near 4 percent jump in the previous session after the US Federal Reserve announced unprecedented measures to support an economy that is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

Spot gold climbed 1.7 percent to $1,578.83 per ounce by 0116 GMT. The metal rose 3.7 percent on Monday, its highest percentage gain since June 2016.

US gold futures rose 1.6 percent to $1,592.20 per ounce.

The rupee opened higher against the US dollar at 76.07 as compared to the previous close of 76.22.