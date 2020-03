Gold prices in India opened higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday as investors opted for safe-haven buying after a sharp sell-off in risky assets globally.

Weakening rupee also supported yellow metal prices.

At 9:05 am, gold futures for April delivery rallied 0.88 percent to Rs 40,712 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 40,358 and opening price of Rs 40,721 on the MCX.

Silver futures traded 1.06 percent lower at Rs 36,223 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 36,409 as compared to the previous close of Rs 35,843 per kg.

In global market, gold prices fell on Monday as investors liquidated their positions in the safe-haven metal despite stimulus measures from global central banks to combat economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to $1,487.83 per ounce by 0101 GMT.

US gold futures rose 1 percent to $1,499.50 per ounce.