Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday as the international spot prices gained on a weak US dollar. A sustained rise in coronavirus infection cases in India and worries over its economic impact is also lifting the yellow metal prices, analysts said.

At 11:10 am, gold futures for June delivery rose 0.45 percent to Rs 47,568 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,353 and the opening price of Rs 47,353 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.17 percent lower at Rs 68,570 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 68,456 as compared to the previous close of Rs 68,684 per kg.

“Gold and silver prices gained on a weak US dollar and lower US Treasury yields. Comments from US Federal Reserve on inflation also supported the gold prices,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory.

International gold edged higher on Monday, hovering near a seven-week peak hit in the previous session, as a weaker dollar and lower US Treasury yields supported prices, a Reuters report said.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,777.33 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Feb 25 at $1,783.55 on Friday. US gold futures edged 0.2 percent lower to $1,777. US gold futures edged 0.1 percent lower to $1,777.80 per ounce.

The dollar index was languishing near a one-month low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields edged lower towards multi-weeks low touched last week.

“On the domestic front, the spike in COVID-19 cases is attracting safe-haven appeal for the yellow metal. The Indian rupee traded lower amid sharp selling seen in the domestic equity market, ultimately lifting the gold prices higher,” Kedia said.

According to Kedia, every dip in gold and silver prices should be used as a buying opportunity.

“On MCX, gold prices may face resistance at Rs 47,900 and support is seen at Rs 47,000. Silver may find support at Rs 70,200 and resistance is placed at Rs 67,400,” Kedia said.

Here are gold rates across major cities:

Here are silver rates across major cities: