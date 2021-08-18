Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above 47,400 per 10 grams; US Fed policy minutes eyed

Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday tracking gains in international spot prices after weak US retail sales data.

At 1:15 pm, gold futures for October delivery rose 0.24 percent to Rs 47,395 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 472,80 and the opening price of Rs 47,374 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.43 percent higher at Rs 63,500 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 63,475 as compared to the previous close of Rs 63,226 per kg.

“Gold and silver are making a bottom. We are seeing short-covering rally in the precious metals since the last 3-4 trading sessions, which may continue for the next few trading sessions,” said Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodities.

International gold prices rose on Wednesday to hover near a two-week high, as growing concerns over the fast-spreading Delta COVID-19 variant and its economic impact lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,792.42 per ounce, after hitting its highest since August 6 at $1,795.25 in the previous session. US gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,793.50.

“The price of precious metal remains supported and traded within the narrow range with bullish sentiments. The delta variant of Covid has started impacting major economies however gold prices are expected to drive by dollar performance and fed announcements in the near term,” said Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisor.

Technically bulls have some near-term advantage and closing above $1,800/oz will add incremental traction in the safe haven, he added.

Meanwhile, the domestic equity market remained volatile as investors risk sentiment weakened, with Asian shares hovering near year-to-date lows as the Delta variant sweeps through the region.

Investors now await the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting, due later in the day, for guidance on its tapering plans.

According to Matta, the outlook for MCX gold is positive while he anticipates that gold is moving towards Rs 48,500-49,000 level in the near term.

Key level for GOLD Oct Contract – Rs 47,337

Buy Zone Above – Rs 47,340 for the target of Rs 47,492-47,700

Sell Zone Below – Rs 47,300 for the target of Rs 47126-46,971

Here are gold rates across major cities:

Here are silver rates across major cities:

