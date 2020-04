Gold prices in India opened higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday after the US Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates near zero and amid rising investment demand, analysts said.

At 9:40 am, gold futures for June delivery rose 0.23 percent to Rs 45,650 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 45,546 and opening price of Rs 45,801 on the MCX.

In the global market, gold edged lower on Thursday as risk appetite was boosted by positive trial results of an experimental COVID-19 treatment, although the US Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates near zero kept bullion above the $1,700 per ounce level.

Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,710.26 per ounce by 0327 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.7 percent to $1,725.70 per ounce.