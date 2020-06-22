Gold rate today: Yellow metal hits record high; Resistance placed at Rs 48,650 per 10 grams level

Gold prices in India hit a fresh record high on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday following gains in international spot prices that rose to a one-month high as investors rushed for safe-haven buying due to rising cases of coronavirus pandemic. Worries over a delay in global economic recovery dampened investor risk appetite, analysts said.

On MCX, the yellow metal prices rose to its all-time of Rs 48,289 per 10 grams.

However, the prices fell from the day’s high to trade lower amid profit-booking and strength in the local currency.

At 1:40 pm, gold futures for August delivery eased 0.07 percent to Rs 47,904.00 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,937 and opening price of Rs 48,000 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.40 percent higher at Rs 48,830 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 49,088 as compared to the previous close of Rs 48,636 per kg.

“Gold prices gained in the early trade as rising coronavirus cases increased safe-haven buying. Concerns over the economic impact and geopolitical tensions supported the prices,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

Domestic gold prices were also led higher by the rally in international spot prices that rose by over $100 per ounce in June, Kedia added.

Globally, gold jumped to its highest in more than a month as investors sought the safe-haven metal after surging coronavirus cases intensified concerns over a delay in global economic recovery.

Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,751.63 per ounce after hitting its highest since May 18. US gold futures rose 0.7 percent to $1,764.50.

“If the prices sustain above $1,750, then we may see gold rallying towards $1790-1,795 per ounce on the COMEX,” Kedia added.

In the domestic market, support gold prices is placed at Rs 47,150 level while resistance is seen at Rs 48,650 level, he said.