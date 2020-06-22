Commodities Gold rate today: Yellow metal hits record high; Resistance placed at Rs 48,650 per 10 grams level Updated : June 22, 2020 01:52 PM IST On MCX, the yellow metal prices rose to its all-time of Rs 48,289 per 10 grams. Domestic gold prices were also led higher by the rally in international spot prices that rose by over $100 per ounce in June. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply