Gold rate today: Yellow metal hits record high; Resistance placed at Rs 48,650 per 10 grams level

Updated : June 22, 2020 01:52 PM IST

On MCX, the yellow metal prices rose to its all-time of Rs 48,289 per 10 grams.
Domestic gold prices were also led higher by the rally in international spot prices that rose by over $100 per ounce in June.
