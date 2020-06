Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday amid gains in international spot prices on weak US dollar against a basket of currencies and after the US Federal Reserve announced its Main Street Lending Program.

At 1:15 pm, gold futures for August delivery rose 0.60 percent to Rs 47,310 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,026 and opening price of Rs 47,180 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.93 percent higher at Rs 47,835 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 47,642 as compared to the previous close of Rs 47,393 per kg.

The US Federal Reserve on Monday announced tweaks to its bond-buying program, widening the range of eligible assets to include all US corporate bonds that satisfied certain criteria, Reuters reported.

“Gold prices edged higher after the US Federal Reserve’s move and a weak dollar. The yellow metal prices saw a correction in the early trade but resumed the upward momentum after the fall in the dollar index,” said Amit Sajeja, AVP Research - Commodities & Currencies, Motilal Oswal.

In the global market, gold rose on Tuesday after the US Federal Reserve widened its program of buying corporate debt to combat the financial toll of the pandemic as worries grow about the second wave of coronavirus infections.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,726.20 per ounce, after falling more than 1 percent on Monday. US gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,733

However, strong Indian rupee amid buying seen in the domestic equity market kept a check on gains in yellow metal prices.

“On MCX, gold prices may rise to Rs 47,600 levels. Hence, one can buy gold at Rs 47,000 with a stop loss at Rs 46,800 level. The immediate target would be Rs 47,350,” Sajeja said.

Analysts expect precious metals to remain volatile going ahead due to the volatility in global financial markets.