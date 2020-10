Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday after a sharp fall in the previous session. However, analysts expect the bullion prices are expected to remain sideways to weak.

At 11:30 am, gold futures for December delivery rose 0.20 percent to Rs 50,345 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 50,245 and opening price of Rs 50,369 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.39 percent higher at Rs 60,781 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 60,725 as compared to the previous close of Rs 60,542 per kg.

On Tuesday, gold and silver plunged as dollar index gained amid rising uncertainty over US stimulus package and the COVID-19 vaccine trial.

“Uncertainty over additional corona relief fund by US amid appreciating Dollar might weigh on Gold. As for today traders can go for sell in gold at Rs 50,600 levels with the stop loss of Rs 51,100 levels for the target of 49,500 levels. They can also go for sell in Silver at Rs 61,200 levels, with the stop loss of 61,700 levels and for the target of 59,800 levels,” said Anuj Gupta - DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking Ltd.

International gold struggled to gain traction on Wednesday and was stuck below the key $1,900/ounce psychological level, as lack of an agreement on additional US fiscal stimulus helped the dollar stay firm, Reuters reported.

Spot gold was steady at $1,895.04 per ounce, after declining 1.6 percent in the previous session. US gold futures were also unchanged at $1,898.30.

The dollar index held on to gains after bouncing off a three-week low on Tuesday, also helped by renewed questions over a COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, weak Indian rupee amid selling in domestic equity markets supported the yellow metal prices.

“Gold below Rs 50,550 look to test support at Rs 50,050 level and Silver below Rs 61,350 look to test support at 59,200 level,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Commodity.