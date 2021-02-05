Commodities Gold rate today: Yellow metal gains; may face resistance at Rs 47,200 per 10 grams level; Silver rises 1% Updated : February 05, 2021 12:05 PM IST For the week, gold was down 2.8 percent, on track for its biggest weekly decline since the week ended November 27. Gold price breached important support level of $1,820 and below this level, the bias remains weak. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply