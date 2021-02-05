Gold rate today: Yellow metal gains; may face resistance at Rs 47,200 per 10 grams level; Silver rises 1%

Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday following a positive trend in the international spot prices after a steep fall in the previous session.

At 11:55 am, gold futures for April delivery rose 0.39 percent to Rs 46,899 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 46,715 and opening price of Rs 46,850 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 1.26 percent higher at Rs 67,660 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 67,210 as compared to the previous close of Rs 66,818 per kg.

“Gold and silver prices gained on short-covering after last night’s drop, but still an overall trend in the precious metal remains bearish on a rising dollar and Treasury yields,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

On Thursday, spot gold prices plunged over 2.2 percent to close at $1792.3 per ounce on stronger US dollar index, better than expected US unemployment claims data, and rally in the global equities market. Gold price breached important support level of $1,820 and below this level, the bias remains weak, Kedia added.

International gold inched up on Friday, recovering from a more than two-month low hit in the previous session, but the precious metal was set for its biggest weekly drop since end-November pressured by a firmer dollar, Reuters reported.

Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,794.11 per ounce. Prices fell over 2 percent to their lowest level since December 1 on Thursday. For the week, gold was down 2.8 percent, on track for its biggest weekly decline since the week ended November 27. US gold futures gained 0.2 percent to $1,794.70.

The dollar was set for its best week in three months, while longer-term US Treasury yields rose.

“On MCX, gold may see a pullback move today towards Rs 47,100-47,200 level. These levels will act as resistance for gold while support is seen at Rs 46,300 level. Silver may face resistance at Rs 68,500 level and support at Rs 66,200 level,” Kedia said.