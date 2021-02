Gold prices in India traded flat with a positive bias on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday tracking a subdued trend in the international spot prices, while a weak dollar supported the prices. Silver prices also rallied over 1 percent.

At 11:25 am, gold futures for April delivery rose 0.20 percent to Rs 46,614 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 46,522 and opening price of Rs 46,443 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 1.36 percent higher at Rs 70,488 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 70,126 as compared to the previous close of Rs 69,543 per kg.

“The trend in gold prices looks positive on a weak US dollar. Hopes of $1.9 trillion US coronavirus relief aid is supporting the yellow metal prices. Rise in silver prices was led by a rally in base metals,” said Amit Sajeja, Vice President - Research- Commodities & Currencies, ‎Motilal Oswal.

International gold eased as US Treasury yields hovered near a one-year peak, tarnishing bullion's appeal, although a softer dollar and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's commitment to an accommodative policy limited its fall.

Spot gold fell 0.5 percent to $1,794.67 per ounce. US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,795.80.

“US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s statement of keeping monetary policy unchanged until the economy was back to full employment and a weaker dollar supported the gold prices. The yellow metal is expected to remain positive for today,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

According to him, on MCX, support for gold is seen at Rs 46,100 and resistance is placed at Rs 46,850 level. Silver may find support at Rs 69,400 and resistance at Rs 71,500 level, he said.

Here are gold rates across major cities:

Source: Kedia Advisory

Here are silver rates across major cities:

Source: Kedia Advisory