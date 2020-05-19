Commodities Gold rate today: Yellow metal gains as US-China tensions escalates, may face resistance at Rs 47,300 levels Updated : May 19, 2020 12:04 PM IST US gold futures gained 0.2 percent to $1,737.10. Gains in the yellow metal were capped on hopes of a potential coronavirus vaccine after a positive development from a Moderna trial, analysts said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365