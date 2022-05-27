Domestic gold prices gained on Friday as US dollar continued to fall after touching a 20-year high early May. Globally, gold prices changed little as US 10-year Treasury yields were 0.40 percent lower and crude oil prices climbed two-months high.

Rupee moved in a range of 77.53 - 77.90 on Friday after opening at 77.47 amid positive cues from both global and domestic shares. Dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — was down 0.34 percent at 101.513.

MCX gold futures for June delivery were up by Rs 101 or 0.2 percent at Rs 50,920 per 10 gm as of 0900 hrs. MCX silver futures followed suit, and rose by Rs 357 or 0.58 percent to Rs 62,150 per kg.

Spot gold climbed by $2.35 or 0.13 percent to $1,853.17. Domestically, spot gold was up by 0.15 percent or Rs 219 at Rs 143,826 on the last count.

Also Read:

Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart, expects gold and silver to show further strength in upcoming sessions.

“Gold could test $1870 and silver could also test $22.55 per troy ounce levels,” he said.

Jain sees gold having support at Rs 50,700 – Rs 50,550 and resistance at Rs 51,000 – Rs 51,150 while silver having support at Rs 61,400 – Rs 60,900 and resistance at Rs 62,000 – Rs 62,440.

Jain suggests buying gold on dips around Rs 50,740 with a stop loss of Rs 50,580 on a daily closing basis for the target of Rs 51,100 and silver around Rs 61,200 with a stop loss of Rs 60,700 on a daily closing basis for the target of Rs 62,200.