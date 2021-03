Gold prices in India fell on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday tracking muted trend seen in the international spot prices. Silver prices also fell over 1 percent.

At 11:29 am, gold futures for April delivery fell 0.6 percent to Rs 45,049 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, Silver futures for May delivery plummeted by Rs 1,050 or 1.53 percent to Rs 67,750 per 1 kg.

"A rally in global equities on economic optimism, strengthening of US dollar and a retreat in US treasury yields continue to hit the safe-haven status of gold and thus the price of the commodity. Meanwhile, hopes of fiscal stimulus measures from the U.S offer lower-level support to the metal," said Hareesh V, Research Head Commodities at Geojit Financial Services.

"Sentiment will continue to be on the lower side as long as it stays below the support of $1760. However, a direct turn above $1820 is required to negate the view and take prices higher," he added.

Prices have been falling gradually in the last few weeks as higher yields threaten gold’s hedge against inflation status. Overall, ICICI Securities expect gold prices to consolidate in the range of Rs 45000 – Rs 46000 levels in the short-term.