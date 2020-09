Gold prices in India traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday tracking weakness in the international spot prices amid a strong dollar after investors reacted to the key takeaways from the first US presidential debate, analysts said.

At 11:00 am, gold futures for December delivery fell 0.33 percent to Rs 50,485 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 50,652 and opening price of Rs 50,450 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 1.89 percent lower at Rs 61,288 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 61,201 as compared to the previous close of Rs 62,466 per kg.

The US presidential debate involving United States President and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and his rival from the Democratic Party Joe Biden took place today. The debate turned chaotic as the presidential candidates faced off over Trump's leadership on the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and taxes.

“Gold prices declined as the dollar strengthened after the US presidential debate. The macro data from the US to be released later today is expected to support the dollar further which would pressurize the gold prices. Silver prices are also witnessing profit booking,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

The dollar index was 0.1 percent higher against rivals and was heading for its biggest monthly rise since July 2019.

International gold dipped on Wednesday as the dollar ticked up after Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden sparred in the first US presidential debate ahead of the November 3 election, Reuters reported.

Spot gold fell 0.5 percent to $1,889.66 per ounce by, after hitting a one-week high of $1,899.12 earlier in the session. US gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $1,895.40.

Upbeat Chinese data on manufacturing and services activity beat analysts' expectations and bolstered the economic recovery, pressurizing the yellow metal prices.

“On MCX, gold may find support at Rs 50,000 level while resistance is seen at Rs 50,850 level. Support for silver is seen Rs 59,000 level while resistance is placed at Rs 63,500 level,” Kedia added.

Meanwhile, domestic gold prices were also impacted by the strong Indian rupee and gains in domestic equity markets.