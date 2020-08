Gold prices in India traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday as investors opted profit-taking while the international spot prices remained above $1,900 level.

At 11:50 am, gold futures for October delivery fell 0.31 percent to Rs 52,094 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 52,254 and opening price of Rs 52,365 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.54 percent higher at Rs 67,113 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 67,280 as compared to the previous close of Rs 66,753 per kg.

In the international market, gold rose on Thursday on a softer dollar, consolidating further above the key $1,900 level, with an ultra-low interest rate environment and worries over global economic fallout from mounting COVID-19 cases underpinning its safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,928.94 per ounce, a day after slipping below the $1,900 level in choppy trade. US gold futures eased 0.5 percent to $1,939.79.

"Gold price ended yesterday at Rs 52,250 that formed solid resistance in the range of Rs 52,250-52,450 against the price attempts to rise, Gold rebounded after prices dropped below Rs 50,000 level mark, as equities stalled on doubts over an additional round of US fiscal stimulus and rising Sino-US tensions," said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Commodities.

"We notice that the price started today with clear rise to attack this level and attempts to hold above it, which supports the continuation of the expected positive scenario for the upcoming period, which targets Rs 53,100 followed by Rs 54,200 levels. While on the other side noting that failing to confirm breaching Rs 52,350 will put the price under the negative pressure again to head towards testing Rs 51,300 followed by Rs 50,160 areas initially, Kedia added.

In the previous two sessions, gold prices have witnessed the worst fall in years, as it slipped from an all-time high of above Rs 56,000 to below Rs 50,000.

“The over 10 percent fall in the prices of yellow metal is due to Russia approving a vaccine for COVID19, profit-booking by traders as gold saw a sharp rally, and a correction was due. In international markets too, gold prices were on the slide post touching $2000/Oz level.

The recovery in the dollar index also pushed gold prices down. Gold has become investors' favourite since the start of the year due to COVID19 and subsequent easy liquidity by global central banks,” said Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International.

Also Read | Explained: Why gold prices fell below Rs 50,000 per 10 grams

Going forward, Bhatt believes that clarity on the availability of the vaccine, next stimulus package by the US government, tensions and tariff war between US & China, and the ability of governments to control the number of cases will guide the future course for Gold.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee traded flat against the US dollar amid buying in the domestic equity markets.