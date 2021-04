Gold prices in India traded marginally lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday amid a steady trend in the international spot prices. The outlook for the precious metals looks positive and a drop in prices can be used as buying opportunity, analysts said.

At 10:35 am, gold futures for June delivery fell 0.35 percent to Rs 48,060 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 48,228 and opening price of Rs 48,252 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.34 percent lower at Rs 70,101 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 70,399 as compared to the previous close of Rs 70,338 per kg.

“The larger trend for gold and silver remains bullish amid a weak dollar, rising safe-haven appeal amid concerns over a spike in coronavirus cases and slower pace of global economic growth,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory.

International gold prices rose to a two-month high on Thursday, approaching the key $1,800 threshold as the US dollar faltered with easing Treasury yields, while supply concerns kept palladium anchored near last session’s record peak, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold was steady at $1,793.32 per ounce, after hitting its highest since February 25 at $1,797.67. US gold futures were flat at $1,793.70 per ounce.

According to Kedia, gold prices may test $1,840 level soon if it sustains above the $1,800 level. Meanwhile, European Central Bank meet will be watched by investors.

“On the domestic front, weakening of Indian rupee also supports the yellow metal prices. Buying is advised on any drop in prices. Gold may regain Rs 50,000 per 10 grams level in the next one month,” Kedia said.

“On MCX, gold has support at Rs 47,750 and resistance at Rs 48,650. Silver has support at Rs 69,400 and resistance at Rs 71,400,” he added.

Meanwhile, the rupee opened 45 paise lower at 75.33 per dollar, at the lowest level since April 15.

