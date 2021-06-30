Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls near Rs 46,500 per 10 grams; silver trades flat

Gold prices in India traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday tracking a muted trend in the international spot prices amid cautiousness ahead of key US jobs data due later this week.

At 10:45 am, gold futures for August delivery eased 0.10 percent to Rs 46,510 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 46,555 and the opening price of Rs 46,594 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.13 percent higher at Rs 68,360 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 68,308 as compared to the previous close of Rs 68,274 per kg.

“Gold prices are under pressure amid a rise in US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar. However, concerns over the third Covid wave is limiting losses in the safe-haven metal. Key economic data will be eyed going ahead,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.

Kedia expects gold to trade with negative bias and suggests selling on rise.

“On MCX, gold may find support at Rs 46,120 and resistance at Rs 46,850. Support for silver September contract is seen at Rs 67,000 and resistance at Rs 68,600,” Kedia added.

International gold was hovering around an over two-month low on Wednesday as investors awaited US jobs data for further clarity on the Federal Reserve’s policy stance, with the precious metal heading for its worst monthly drop since November 2016, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,763.63 per ounce, having touched its lowest since April 15 at $1,749.20 on Tuesday. US gold futures held steady at $1,763.50.

Bullion prices were down 7.5 percent for the month, weighed down by the Fed’s sudden hawkish shift. But they were up 3.3 percent for the quarter.

“Strong dollar and rising bond yields are acting as an inhibitor for gold prices and precious metal now needs some fundamental reason may be in form of employment data to move up. Gold on MCX also cracked yesterday and somehow able to close above Rs 46,500 levels. Prices are unsettled by the Fed’s taboo on inflation and market participants are advised to stay cautious either side,” said Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisor.

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodities believes that both gold and silver are trading at oversold zones.

“The momentum indicator RSI giving strong positive divergence in 4 hour chart, So traders are advised to ignore fresh selling at lower levels and create a long position in gold and silver, traders should also focus important technical levels for the day,” said Khare.

August Gold: Support 1 – Rs 46,200, Support 2 – Rs 46,000; Resistance 1 – Rs 46,970, Resistance 2 – Rs 47,400.

July Silver: Support 1 – Rs 66,400, Support 2 – Rs 65,600; Resistance 1 – Rs 68,100, Resistance 2 – Rs 68,850.

Here are gold rates across major cities:

Here are silver rates across major cities:

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)