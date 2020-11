Gold prices in India eased on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday after prices rallied more than 1 percent in the previous session while silver prices declined half a percent.

At 12:00 pm, gold futures for December delivery fell 0.12 percent to Rs 50,438 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 50,501 and opening price of Rs 50,444 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.54 percent lower at Rs 62,704 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 63,000 as compared to the previous close of Rs 63,044 per kg.

“Gold prices are in corrective mode. There may be some positive trend for the day but the upside looks limited. Investors can buy the dips till gold price hold on to the crucial support at Rs 50,000 level,” said Amit Sajeja, AVP Research - Commodities & Currencies at Motilal Oswal.

International gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, supported by a softer dollar, while concerns about surging COVID-19 cases in the United States and logistical challenges over the mass roll-out of a potential vaccine further bolstered the metal's appeal, Reuters reported.

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,882.06 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,880.20.

The dollar index was down 0.1 percent against a basket of currencies, making gold more attractive to other currency holders.

“The short term trend for gold remains negative. However, it is a good time to enter at these levels,” Sajeja added.

According to Sajeja, as of today, support for gold price is placed at Rs 49,000 level while resistance is seen at Rs 50,900 – 51,000 level.