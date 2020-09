Gold prices in India fell sharply below Rs 50,000 per 10 grams level on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday following weakness in international spot prices amid strength in the US dollar. Silver prices also plunged by more than 3 percent and traded near Rs 59,000 per 10 grams.

At 10:55 am, gold futures for October delivery fell 0.80 percent or by Rs 402 to Rs 49,979 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 50,381 and opening price of Rs 50,380 on the MCX. Silver futures fell 3.50 percent or down by Rs 2,140 to Rs 59,073 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 60,311 as compared to the previous close of Rs 61,213 per kg.

“Gold prices declined after the dollar appreciated to its highest in two months. Also, no signs of further stimulus infusion by the US policy makers to support the economy pressurized the yellow metal prices,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

International gold prices eased for a third straight session on Wednesday as the dollar climbed to a near two-month high, though uncertainties surrounding global economic recovery limited the bullion's decline, Reuters reported.

Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,894.69 per. US gold futures were down 0.5 percent to $1,898.

“Precious metals are witnessing selling pressure and gold has fallen below support levels of $1,900 level. On MCX, support for gold is seen at Rs 48,800 level while resistance is placed at Rs 50,850 level. Silver may find support at Rs 57,800 level and resistance is placed at Rs 61,000 level,” Kedia added.

Meanwhile, buying in domestic equity markets also applied pressure on gold prices.

"As for today, traders can sell gold at Rs 50,200 levels with the stop loss of Rs 50,550 levels for the target of 49,600 levels. They can also sell Silver at Rs 61,000 levels, with the stop loss of 61,800 levels and for the target of 59,500 levels," siad Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking Ltd