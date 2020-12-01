Commodities Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls below Rs 48,000 per 10 grams; support seen at Rs 47,450 level Updated : December 01, 2020 12:13 PM IST Analysts believe the yellow metal to trade sideways to negative amid upbeat domestic equity markets and a stronger Indian rupee. Gold clocked its worst monthly fall in four years on Monday, falling to $1,764.29 per ounce, the lowest level since July 2. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.