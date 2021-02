Gold prices in India declined on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday following a fall in international spot prices as the US dollar rebounded. Silver prices also plunged more than 1 percent.

At 11:20 am, gold futures for April delivery plunged 0.85 percent to Rs 47,410 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,816 and opening price of Rs 47,486 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 1.55 percent or by Rs 1,061 lower at Rs 67,504 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 67,783 as compared to the previous close of Rs 68,565 per kg.

“The gold prices saw a gap down opening and continued its negative trend due to a stronger US dollar. The yellow metal has breached key support levels and the short term bias seems negative,” said Amit Sajeja, VP Research - Commodities & Currencies at Motilal Oswal.

According to Sajeja, gold may test Rs 47,200 per 10 grams level on the MCX and hence, investors can sell gold on any rise in prices.

International Gold and silver prices fell on Thursday as a firmer dollar dented their appeal, while investors look forward to the passage of a massive stimulus package in the United States and the Bank of England's interest rate decision, a Reuters report said.

Spot gold dropped 0.6 percent to $1,822.01 per ounce. US gold futures fell 0.6 percent to $1,823.90. Spot silver declined 1.3 percent to $26.51. Prices have eased since hitting a near eight-year peak of $30.03 on Monday as the social media-driven rally fizzled out.

The dollar hovered close to a two-month peak it hit on Wednesday, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to its highest in over three weeks.

Sajeja is of the view that the US dollar can rise towards 92.00 level, pressuring the yellow metal prices further.

“On MCX, gold below Rs 47,850 levels looks negative and may test Rs 47,200 level. Silver prices may fall towards Rs 66,200 level,” said Sajeja.

Here are gold rates across different cities:

Source: Kedia Advisory

Here are Silver rates: