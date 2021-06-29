Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls below Rs 47,000 per 10 grams; silver trades lower

Gold prices in India traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday as the international spot prices fell amid a stronger US dollar.

At 10:20 am, gold futures for August delivery fell 0.27 percent to Rs 46,879 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,008 and the opening price of Rs 46,880 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.45 percent lower at Rs 68,918 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 68,947 as compared to the previous close of Rs 69,233 per kg.

International gold prices edged lower on Tuesday to hover near a one-week low hit in the previous session, weighed down by a firm dollar and concerns that the US Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $1,775.49 per ounce, after marking its lowest since June 21 at $1,770.36 on Monday. US gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,775.70.

The dollar hovered below a two-month high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

“The lacklustre performance of gold over the past few trading sessions continues as the prices hovering around $1,775 levels and closing just above unchanged. While yellow metal is completely missing the bull action the formation of a bearish pennant pattern on the daily chart is giving bears a near term technical advantage. $1,750 an ounce is appearing as the key support levels for the gold,” said Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisor.

Also on MCX, gold prices are rangebound and even the skilled traders are finding it difficult to trade, Matta added recommending traders to strictly trade as per the range and continue to focus on capturing the small profits in the counter.

“Gold prices are rangebound amid mixed cues. A strong US dollar is weighing on the safe-haven metal, while a rise in COVID cases is limiting the fall,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.

He expects gold to trade with a negative bias and recommends selling on rise in prices.

“On MCX, gold may find support at Rs 46,250 and resistance at Rs 47,300. Support for silver is seen at Rs 66,800 and resistance at Rs 68,600,” Kedia added.

Here are gold rates across major cities:

Here are silver rates across major cities:

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)