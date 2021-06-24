Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls below Rs 47,000 per 10 grams; experts suggest buy on dips

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Gold was subdued as a stronger dollar made bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies, while investors digested mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials on rate hike and awaited more US data to gauge inflationary pressures.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,347.95
|86.55
|2.65
|Infosys
|1,538.20
|35.05
|2.33
|JSW Steel
|678.15
|12.65
|1.90
|Larsen
|1,507.25
|28.00
|1.89
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,526.95
|94.25
|1.27
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2300
|-0.0400
|-0.05
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5790
|0.1670
|0.19
|Pound-Rupee
|103.5950
|0.1030
|0.10
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6696
|0.0005
|0.07