Gold prices in India traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday as international spot prices fell. Rising bond yields and the strengthening of the dollar had led to some investors switching a part of their investments from gold to bonds.

At 10:50 am, gold futures for April delivery fell 0.32 percent to Rs 44,804 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 44,948 and the opening price of Rs 44,735 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.82 percent lower at Rs 67,440 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 67,526 as compared to the previous close of Rs 68,000 per kg.

“The fall in gold prices was led by a stronger US dollar and rising US Treasury yields. Developments over COVID-19 vaccinations also pressurized the yellow metal prices. Silver prices declined after the fall in base metal prices. Silver also witnessed profit booking,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

International gold prices on Thursday hovered near a nine-month low hit in the previous session, as rising US Treasury yields kept the non-yielding bullion under pressure, a Reuters report said.

Benchmark US Treasury yields held near 1.5%, threatening gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge as they increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no returns, while the dollar rose against rivals.

Investors now await Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks before a virtual Wall Street Journal Jobs Summit, for clues on the central bank’s monetary policy outlook

Spot gold was steady at $1,711.61 per ounce, having dropped to its lowest since June 9 at $1,701.40 on Wednesday. US gold futures dipped 0.3 percent to $1,710.20.

“The short-term trend in gold prices remains sideways to negative. Gold may find support at Rs 44,480 level and resistance at Rs 45,100 level. Support for silver is placed at Rs 66,400 level and resistance at Rs 68,600 level,” Kedia added.

Here are gold rates across major cities:

Source: Kedia Advisory

Here are silver rates across major cities:

Source: Kedia Advisory