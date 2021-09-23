Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls as US Fed hints tapering its bond purchases; support seen at Rs 46,000

Gold prices in India traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday following weakness in international spot prices after the US Federal Reserve hinted at tapering its asset purchases by 2021 and a sooner-than-expected interest rate hike.

At 11:05 am, gold futures for October delivery fell 0.73 percent to Rs 46,330 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 46,672 and the opening price of Rs 46,439 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.93 percent lower at Rs 60,610 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 60,616 as compared to the previous close of Rs 61,180 per kg.

“Gold prices fell in domestic markets amid a strong rupee. The downside for the bullion looks limited and investors can buy on dips,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.

According to Kedia, gold may find support at Rs 46,000 and resistance is seen at Rs 46,680. Support for silver is placed at Rs 59,800 and resistance at Rs 61,400, he added.

International gold prices declined on a stronger US dollar after the US Fed Chair comments. Spot gold lost 0.24 percent to trade at $1,763.43 per ounce. High-interest rates could increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion.

The dollar rose after the Fed Chair’s remarks hitting a month-high of 93.526 against a basket of currencies particularly gaining against the euro and yen, but paused for breath in Asian hours.

“The gold prices reversed its entire earlier gains after Fed chairman mentioned the gradual start of tapering its $120 billion monthly asset purchase. The exact timeline is still not announced however acknowledging the economic recovery and vaccination drive fed has been laying out the carpet for a tapering announcement in coming months. The outlook for gold is negative and becoming a purely skilled traders’ play with pivotal price points,” said Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisor.

According to Matta, key level for gold is Rs 46,663. He believes buy zone for gold is above Rs 46,690 for the target of Rs 46,798-46,914 and sell zone is below Rs 46,650 for the target of Rs 46,400-46,135.