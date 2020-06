Gold prices in India traded flat lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday tracking weakness in international spot prices that fell on reducing safe-haven appeal amid upbeat equity markets on signs of a recovery in business activity as governments restart their economies.

At 1:10 pm, gold futures for August delivery fell 0.16 percent to Rs 46,483 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 46,558 and opening price of Rs 46,468 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.38 percent lower at Rs 488,93 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 48,670 as compared to the previous close of Rs 49,080 per kg.

“Gold prices are under pressure as investors’ risk-appetite improved on signs of recovery in economic activities amid easing of nationwide lockdown. The positive factors for the yellow metal such as the tensions between the United States and China have been factored in,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Commodities.

In the international market, gold fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as stocks jumped on hopes for further stimulus and optimism about an economic recovery, dampening demand for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,721.86 per ounce by 0626 GMT, after declining 0.7 percent on Tuesday. US gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $1,726.90.

“Some profit booking seems in gold prices as expectation of more easing and stimulous packages may announce by the major economies. Although the recovery in global equity market curb the gold prices. Safe heaven demand may fade out so we are expecting some more profit booking in Gold prices,” said Anuj Gupta, DVP Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking.

Strong Indian rupee against the US dollar also pressurized the yellow metal prices. The rupee traded higher by 14 paise 75.22 per dollar, amid upbeat domestic equity market.

“We have seen a correction in gold prices recently which shows that the prices are not sustaining above Rs 47,000 levels. Lack of physical demand, strong rupee and buying in equity markets will pressurize gold prices,” Kedia added.

On MCX, support for gold is placed at Rs 45,850 level while resistance is seen at Rs 47,000 level, he said.

Kedia expects gold prices to fall near Rs 45,200 – 45,500 per 10 grams in the coming weeks.