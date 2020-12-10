Commodities Gold rate today: Yellow metal eases; support seen at Rs 49,100 level; analysts suggest sell-on-rally Updated : December 10, 2020 11:44 AM IST Gains in the US dollar index and record outflow from gold-backed ETF in November also pressurized the precious metals. Gold is expected to remain rangebound for a while, analysts said while suggesting to sell gold on any bounce. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.