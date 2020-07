Gold prices in India eased on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday amid muted trend in the international spot prices and strength in domestic currency. However, trade tensions between the United States and China supported positive sentiment for the yellow metal, analysts said.

At 12 pm, gold futures for August delivery fell 0.19 percent to Rs 49,166 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 49,259 and opening price of Rs 49,228 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.65 percent higher at Rs 52,990 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 52,840 as compared to the previous close of Rs 52,649 per kg.

“The outlook for the yellow metal remains positive supported by US-China trade tensions, rising investment demand and concerns over bleak global economic growth. Thus, buy on dips is suggested for gold,” said Jigar Trivedi, Fundamental Research Analyst at Anand Rathi.

International gold prices edged higher on Wednesday to hold firm above the psychological level of $1,800, as worries over surging coronavirus cases and simmering US-China tensions cemented demand for the safe-haven metal, a Reuters report said.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,808.85 per ounce. US gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,808.90.

Meanwhile, strength in domestic currency pressurized the yellow metal prices. The rupee extended the early gains to trade higher near 75.28 per dollar, amid upbeat domestic equity market.

“On MCX, support is seen at Rs 48,900 - 49,050 levels, while resistance is plaed at Rs 49,240 – 49,350 levels,” Trivedi added.