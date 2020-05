Gold prices in India eased on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday as opening up of economies from the coronavirus-induced lockdowns improved risk sentiment. However, tensions between the United States and China and rising investment demand capped the losses, analysts said.

At 1 pm, gold futures for June delivery fell 0.24 percent to Rs 46,860 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 46,973 and opening price of Rs 47,049 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.88 percent higher at Rs 48,680 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 48,689 as compared to the previous close of Rs 48,257 per kg.

Gains in the equity market and strong Indian rupee pressurized the yellow metal prices. The rupee traded higher by 27 paise at 75.68 per dollar versus Friday's close of 75.95.

“Gold may trade in a narrow range and is likely to witness pressure amid easing of lockdowns across countries and strong Indian rupee. However, US-China trade spat and increasing investment demand are positive for gold prices in the long run,” said Jigar Trivedi, Fundamental Research Analyst, Anand Rathi.

International gold prices ticked higher on Tuesday as brewing US-China tension over Hong Kong lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, but the easing of coronavirus-induced curbs supported equities and capped further gains in bullion.

Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,731.80 per ounce by 0523 GMT. US gold futures were also down 0.2 percent to $1,731.80.