Gold rate today: Yellow metal eases; may face resistance at Rs 51,200 per 10 grams level

Gold prices in India traded flat with a negative bias on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday, easing from lifetime-high level touched in the previous session. However, escalating US-China tensions, stimulus hopes and a weak dollar supported the yellow metal prices, analysts said.

At 11:15 am, gold futures for August delivery eased 0.01 percent to Rs 50,694 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 50,700 and opening price of Rs 50,809 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.80 percent lower at Rs 60,703 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 61,137 as compared to the previous close of Rs 61,190 per kg.

The yellow metal prices touched an all-time high of Rs 50,936 per 10 grams in the previous session.

"Gold prices eased on profit booking after a sharp rally in the previous sessions. Strong fundamentals continue limited the losses as long term outlook still remains positive,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

International gold was headed on Friday for its biggest weekly gain in more than three months, steadying near a nine-year high, as it benefited from a weak dollar and inflation expectations, fuelled by the stimulus for virus-battered economies. Silver eyed its best week since 1987, with the additional impetus coming from bets for a revival in industrial activity, a Reuters report said.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,889.24 per ounce, having hit its highest since September 2011 at $1,897.16 on Thursday. Prices have risen more than 4 percent this week, putting gold on course for its longest winning streak since late 2011.

Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.4 percent to 1,225.01 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,219.75 tonnes on Tuesday.

On the domestic front, weakness in the rupee against the US dollar amid selling in the equity markets also supported gold prices.

“On MCX, gold may find support at Rs 50,100 while resistance is placed at Rs 51,200 level,” Kedia added.