Gold rate today: Yellow metal at Rs 51,580; silver holds Rs 66,200 level

Gold rates in India were flat on Thursday as the dollar and yields surged after the US Federal Reserve reiterated its aggressive stance to combat inflation, denting demand for the yellow metal.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold June contract was trading 0.03 percent lower at Rs 51,580per 10 grams at 11:26 am, while the silver May contract was down 0.1 percent at Rs 66,211 per kg.

Spot gold edged marginally higher at $1926.40 per ounce, up 0.1 percent, at 11:30 am and spot silver price was 0.2 percent lower at $24.39 per ounce.

The rates against the backdrop of the tall dollar, which hovered near a two-year high against a basket of currencies after Fed minutes showed the central bank is preparing to move aggressively to head off inflation.

A stronger dollar makes gold less attractive for other currency holders.

"Looking at the 10-year bond yield (gaining) and the U.S. Fed's hawkish tone, gold is lost in a range...instead of going long in gold as a safe-haven asset, people have gone long on the dollar," said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares told news agency Reuters.

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said, gold is also supported by Russia-Ukraine tensions and concerns about the health of the Chinese economy. “Gold continues to trade in a range above $1900/oz amid mixed cues and this trend may continue unless there are fresh triggers however geopolitical risks may keep prices supported,” he told CNBCTV18.com.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd. except gold and silver to witness buying in the dip. In Indian rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 51,240–50,980, while resistance is at Rs51,840–52,140. Silver has support at Rs65,810- 65,420 while resistance is at Rs66,690–67050, he added.

