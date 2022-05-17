Domestic gold prices extended gains to a second straight day on Tuesday as global prices remained steady and the dollar edged lower. However, a record low in the rupee limited the upside for the yellow metal.
MCX gold futures for a June delivery rose by as much as Rs 332 or 0.7 percent to Rs 50,580 per 10 grams during the session.
Globally, spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,822.3 an ounce at the last count. Silver, however, was up 0.4 percent at $21.7 an ounce.
Exchange-traded fund outflows and the US central bank’s unwavering hawkish stance of policy has limited the upside in international gold rates, according to Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.
"Gold has benefitted from some recovery in commodities at large... Its dip below the key $1,800 level has attracted some buyers but any major upside will be in check as the Fed reiterates its monetary tightening stance," he said.
The Indian rupee on Tuesday closed 7 paise higher at 77.47 against dollar after touching a record low.
The dollar index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — was down 0.7 percent at 103.5.
Back home, the rupee hit a record closing low of 77.47 against the US currency.
Is it a good time to buy gold?
Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart, recommends buying gold futures around Rs 50,100 for a target price of Rs 50,600 with a stop loss at Rs 49,880. He also suggests going long on the white metal above Rs 60,660 for a target of Rs 62,200 with a stop loss at Rs 59,800.
He sees support for gold in the Rs 50,050-49,880 zone and resistance at Rs 50,480-50,720 levels. For silver, he pegs support at Rs 60,220-59,800 and resistance at Rs 61,440-62,200.