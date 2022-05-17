Domestic gold prices extended gains to a second straight day on Tuesday as global prices remained steady and the dollar edged lower. However, a record low in the rupee limited the upside for the yellow metal.

MCX gold futures for a June delivery rose by as much as Rs 332 or 0.7 percent to Rs 50,580 per 10 grams during the session.

MCX silver futures followed suit, gaining by as much as Rs 634 or one percent to Rs 61,560 per kilogram.

Globally, spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,822.3 an ounce at the last count. Silver, however, was up 0.4 percent at $21.7 an ounce.

Exchange-traded fund outflows and the US central bank’s unwavering hawkish stance of policy has limited the upside in international gold rates, according to Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

"Gold has benefitted from some recovery in commodities at large... Its dip below the key $1,800 level has attracted some buyers but any major upside will be in check as the Fed reiterates its monetary tightening stance," he said.

The Indian rupee on Tuesday closed 7 paise higher at 77.47 against dollar after touching a record low.

The dollar index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — was down 0.7 percent at 103.5.

Back home, the rupee hit a record closing low of 77.47 against the US currency.

Is it a good time to buy gold?

Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart, recommends buying gold futures around Rs 50,100 for a target price of Rs 50,600 with a stop loss at Rs 49,880. He also suggests going long on the white metal above Rs 60,660 for a target of Rs 62,200 with a stop loss at Rs 59,800.