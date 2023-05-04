English
Gold shines at a new lifetime high: What's making it glitter

By Anshul  May 4, 2023 11:10:58 AM IST (Updated)

Gold rate today: Indian gold futures hit a fresh all-time high on Thursday, tracking gains in overseas markets, but the rally dampened demand in the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal, dealers said. Domestic gold futures rose to 61,490 rupees ($752.49) per 10 grams, up nearly 12 percent so far in 2023.

Gold prices on Thursday hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 61,490 per 10 gm, nearly 12 percent so far in 2023. This comes on the back of gains in overseas markets. Globally, spot gold rose 0.5 percent at 2,049.31 per ounce by 0130 GMT. Earlier in the session, prices rose to $2,072.19 per ounce and hovered close to an all-time high of $2,072.49 scaled in 2020.

The trigger
The gold price has been rising after the US Fed's rate hike announcement by 25 bps on Wednesday.
