Gold shines at a new lifetime high: What's making it glitter

Gold prices on Thursday hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 61,490 per 10 gm, nearly 12 percent so far in 2023. This comes on the back of gains in overseas markets. Globally, spot gold rose 0.5 percent at 2,049.31 per ounce by 0130 GMT. Earlier in the session, prices rose to $2,072.19 per ounce and hovered close to an all-time high of $2,072.49 scaled in 2020.

The trigger

The gold price has been rising after the US Fed's rate hike announcement by 25 bps on Wednesday.