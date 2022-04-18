Gold rallies Rs 542, silver jumps Rs 993 as global prices rise

Gold in the national capital on April 18 rallied Rs 542 to reach Rs 53,461 per 10 grams, reflecting an uptick in international precious metal prices along with rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had finished at Rs 52,919 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also jumped Rs 993 to Rs 69,932 per kg from Rs 68,939 per kg in previous trade. In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,993 per ounce while silver was flat at $25.88 per ounce.